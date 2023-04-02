Patricia “Pat” Doyle Trizinsky, age 86, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 surrounded by her husband and family.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Doyle, Sr.
She retired from the Administrative Finance Office of Cornwall Central School District in New York after having worked in the public school system for many years.
Pat and her husband, Len, retired to St. James in 1999 where she enjoyed walks on the beach, reading, polka dancing, square dancing and traveling. She was active with the Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry, St. James Service Club, Southport Woman’s Club, the Dosher Volunteers and Saint Peter Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Peterson, and brother, Joseph Doyle, II.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Leonard T. Trizinsky; daughters, Mary Beth Ludlow (John), Judy LeRoy (Dane), and Gemma Dietrich (Dennis, Sr.); son, Allen P. Coleman; stepdaughter, Lori J. O’Boy (Phil); grandchildren, Ashley Coleman, Christopher and Bryan LeRoy, Nicholas Ludlow (Meaghan), Rachel Dieterich, Jade O’Boy and stepgrandson Dennis Dietrich, Jr. (Heather); great-grandchildren, Anabelle and Johanna Dietrich; sister-in-law, Terry Doyle (Joseph Jr.); and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Saturday, July 8, at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road, Southport, NC 28461.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Saint Peter Lutheran Church Moretz Scholarship Fund, the SOIICF Food Pantry or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Trizinsky family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
