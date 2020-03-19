Joseph (Joe) T. Kitchings Jr. passed away March 16, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington.
Joe was born in Arbuckle, California on January 2, 1920, a son of the late Joseph T. and Kate Kitchings. On January 2, he celebrated his 100th birthday at his son’s home in Caswell Beach surrounded by family and friends. Joe was a veteran of World War II and a member of the US Army Reserve until 1980. He served as a 1st Lieutenant during the war and retired as a Colonel in the US Corp of Engineers in 1980.
He retired from Allied Signal Corp in 1986 as a manager of Procurement and Maintenance Stores. Previously, he had spent the majority of his Oak Ridge years in the Procurement Division of Union Carbides’ Oak Ridge office.
He moved to North Carolina from Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he and his wife, Beatrice, resided for 43 years. He had lived in Wilmington for the past two years and in Caswell Beach for the preceding 20 years.
While in Caswell Beach, Joe played golf with the “Lions” group up until the age of 95. Nicknamed “Gorilla Joe,” by his fellow players for his driving abilities, he prided himself on being able to shoot his age. He also enjoyed oil painting and listening to classical music and opera. While in Oak Ridge, he was a patron of the Oak Ridge Symphony and a supporter of the Knoxville Opera Company.
During his 43 years in Oak Ridge, he was a member and an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by Beatrice, his wife for 62 years, in 2003.
Joe is survived by his sister, Bettye Seivers; son, J. Thomas Kitchings III (Tom) and wife Kathleen; daughter, Carolyn Johnson and husband Robert (Rob); and son, William P. Kitchings (Bill) and wife Tina.
He is survived also by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current national health crisis, the family will defer any memorial service until a future time.
The family wishes that each person will take a moment to remember Joe in a personal way.
Funeral arrangements are by Cremation by Anatomy Gifts Registry.