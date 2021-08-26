Betty Tillotson Adams, age 93, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Betty was born February 17, 1928, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Claude and Eva May Tillotson.
Betty lived a long and happy life—as one of nine kids growing up on a farm in South Carolina, as a military wife for 30 years, and as neighbor and friend to hundreds of people over the years.
In Virginia she was the office manager for a medical practice and when she retired to Oak Island/Southport area she worked as a salesperson at Boathouse Gifts and Pottery by Bob.
Betty is survived by her two children, Tom Adams (wife Lisa), and Candy Adams; granddaughters, Mikaela Adams and Emily Figman; and a grandson, Andy Million (wife Cindy and two children).
Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Adams.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to please donate to The American Heart Association or your favorite charity in Betty’s name.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Adams family.
Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.