Lewana “Wannie” Weatherwax Sep 3, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lewana “Wannie” Weatherwax, age 68, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.Mrs. Weatherwax was born September 5, 1954 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, daughter of the late Agnes Fultz.Wannie loved the beach, reading, music, classic cars, and was a member of the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program. Wannie enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks and spending time in Carolina Beach.She is survived by her husband, Gary Weatherwax; and two children, Kacie Stewart and Brian Stewart. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Weatherwax family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Lewana Weatherwax as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Letters to the Editor Show compassion No alarm bells Save the park Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Tropical storm watch issued for Brunswick County Early Saturday accident Utilities Commission approves Bald Head ferry sale Child bit on shoulder by apparent shark St. James residents want to boost recycling program