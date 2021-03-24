Dale Allen Ashcraft, HM1 (FMF) US Navy, Retired, 59, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on March 16, 2021.
Dale was born July 16, 1961 in Gary, Indiana, son of Ida Broad Simmons and the late Earl Dean Ashcraft.
Dale had a life-long love affair with the ocean. He was an avid diver, and also enjoyed riding motorcycles, and fishing.
Survivors include his partner in life, Vicki McHenry; a daughter, Laurie Jean Ashcraft; two grandsons, SiJae and Peyton; four brothers, Bill Ashcraft and wife Sabine, Dan Ashcraft and wife Karen, Greg Ashcraft and wife Debbie, and David Ashcraft and wife Sherry; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving boy, Buddy.
In accordance with Dale’s wishes, no services will be held and he will be scattered at sea.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dale may be made to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services, 429 Green Swamp Road NW, Supply, NC 28462.
Online condolences may be made to www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.