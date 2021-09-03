Anna Lorell Ball Duncan, age 89, a resident of Oak Island, North Carolina for 65 years, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Mrs. Duncan was born March 11, 1932 in Friendship, Crockett County, Tennessee to the late Robert William (Ted Calvin) Ball and Allie Wyrick Ball.
Mrs. Duncan had been the town clerk for The Village of Yaupon Beach and later served as the tax collector for Long Beach. During much of her tenure with Yaupon Beach, her living room served as the town hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Ray Duncan.
She is survived by her daughter, Frances Ann Harrison and husband Donnie; two sons, Ray Wiebens Duncan and Holland White Duncan; three grandchildren, Dana Harrison, Annabella Rayn Duncan, and Cody Welch; a brother-in-law, Joel K. Duncan and wife Sharon of New Bern; a sister-in-law, Betty Smyer, also of New Bern; and many Duncan nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.
