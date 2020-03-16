Alberta Jean “Dudie” Egan, 79, of Southport and formerly of Highland Mills, New York passed away March 13, 2020.
Alberta was born December 11, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Albert and Irene Carosy. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Egan and sisters Margie Foldvary and Carol Anne Carosy.
Survivors include her sons Brian Egan, Michael Egan (Jeanette), and Kenneth Egan (Ronnie); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mimi Pleva.
Services will be held at the Cemetery of the Highland’s in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
