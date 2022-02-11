Donald “Randy” Randolph Wilson Jr., age 77, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
He was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on February 23, 1944, the son of the late Donald Randolph Wilson Sr. and Mary Virginia Hornor Wilson, and was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Janie Kells Wilson.
Randy was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island and a veteran of the United States Army.
He enjoyed reading, learning new languages, and listening to 50’s and Big Band music. He loved looking at the clouds and admiring God’s handiwork in nature.
He was very active in the communities of Southport and Oak Island and loved going to the Old Bridge Diner, the Long Beach Diner, Castucci’s Italian Restaurant, Olde Brunswick Store and Island Express Mart to meet with his friends in the area.
He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are a son, Bryan Randolph Wilson and wife, Natalie, of Ripley, West Virginia; a brother, Thomas Wilson and wife, Yumiko, of Morgantown, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Seth Randolph Wilson and wife, Stacia, of El Mirage, Arizona and Abigail Rose Wilson of Ripley, West Virginia and fiancé, Zachary Knepshield of Indianapolis, Indiana; three nieces, Emily, Asani, and Mariko; and a cat named William.
Graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at two o’clock in Northwood Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Wilson family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in memory of Mr. Wilson to Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue - SOAR (www.soar-NC.org).
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
