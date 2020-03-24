Carolyn Reim Freshwater, 74, of St. James passed away March 22, 2020.
Carolyn was born December 27, 1945 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, daughter of the late Dr. Norman Herbert Reim and Minnie Evelyn Avery Reim.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Ken Freshwater; son OK Bryant IV; daughters Tracy Carter and Deborah Silber; stepson Kenneth B. Freshwater, III; sister Avery Ramspeck; brother Norman Reim; and nine grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the St. James Fire Department, 3628 St. James Drive SE, Southport, NC 28461.
