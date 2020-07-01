Bruce Pinnix, 60, devoted husband and best friend to Sherree, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2020.
Raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, he was the son of Richard and Odene Pinnix.
“B.P.” will be lovingly remembered by his four children and five grandsons. He leaves behind three siblings and a host of friends and colleagues across the country.
He was an admired, talented and respected member of his professional family at MSI in Greensboro where he enjoyed a long career.
Bruce took pleasure in simple things: animals, strumming his guitar, riding his bike, boating and golfing. His passionate pleasures were time spent with family and friends. He felt an incredible joy for life, loved to laugh, and believed in making every day count.
Instead of flowers, he would hope that you’d do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in need.
Long live the magic and beauty of his strength, gentleness and his inspiring spirit that enriched the lives of so many who were blessed to know him.
