James Lofton (Jimmy) Lewis passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022 at the age of 72 surrounded by the love of his family. Despite a lengthy and difficult illness, Jimmy remained strong until the end.
Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, Lofton and Rhoda Lewis; and sister, Helen Shaw.
Jimmy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Lewis; daughter, Michele Lewis Mazzola (Nick); grandchildren, Sofia, Nicholas, Emma, and Jonathan; and sisters, Faye Malpass and Evelyn Harvell.
A private memorial service will be held in Jimmy’s honor.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.