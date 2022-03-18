James Lofton (Jimmy) Lewis

James Lofton (Jimmy) Lewis passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022 at the age of 72 surrounded by the love of his family.  Despite a lengthy and difficult illness, Jimmy remained strong until the end.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, Lofton and Rhoda Lewis; and sister, Helen Shaw.

Jimmy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Lewis; daughter, Michele Lewis Mazzola (Nick); grandchildren, Sofia, Nicholas, Emma, and Jonathan; and sisters, Faye Malpass and Evelyn Harvell.

A private memorial service will be held in Jimmy’s honor.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of James Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.