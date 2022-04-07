Erskine “Dale” Richardson, son of the late Josephine Griffin Richardson and Erskine Dale Richardson, was born on September 2, 1942 in Monroe, North Carolina and died at home with his partner of 41 years, Ann Hollingsworth, at his side, on April 6, 2022.
Dale and Ann moved to Oak Island In 1986. They loved the area so much that while establishing their roots in Southeastern Brunswick County, Dale invested in property in Boiling Spring Lakes, building rental units for businesses known as Richardson Plaza. Dale developed homes in Kure Beach, Oak Island, and Boiling Spring Lakes and settled in Boiling Spring Lakes with Ann in 1999.
Dale was extremely active within the town of Boiling Spring Lakes, working with Ann on the Appearance Committee and attending, or involved, in municipal meetings and initiatives.
Dale loved his family and spent much time with his mother and father, and Ann’s father. Dale was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving his country in 1968 & 1969 in the White Sands Missile Range Military Police.
Dale is survived by one son and his partner, Ann Hollingsworth.
There will be an Entombment Service at 3 p.m. on April 21 at Cape Fear Memorial Park.