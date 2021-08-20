Matthew Scott “Matt” Shirley, age 38, of Shallotte, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Matt was born December 20, 1982, son of Gary Shirley and the late Deloris Simmons Shirley.
Matt enjoyed church, traveling, playing video games, singing, and playing trivia games.
In addition to his father, Matt is survived by a brother, David Shirley, and his aunt and uncles.
The family will have visitation at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport with Dr. Tamara and Andrew McMorrow officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Shirley family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.