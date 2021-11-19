Maryanne E. Schmidt, 80, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Maryanne was born July 5, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Edward J. Stagg and Mary Reilly Stagg.
Known affectionately as “Cookie,” Maryanne was every bit as sweet. She grew up in Philadelphia, married her beloved Glenn and then made a home in South Jersey once she began raising her family, which was her greatest joy. As a mother and wife, she found her bliss and life’s purpose. A day never passed that she didn’t express gratitude for the life she lived, for the people that surrounded her in love.
A graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Maryanne maintained friendships from her childhood to the day she passed. Her circle of friends expanded wherever she went as those around her were drawn to her bright smile, warm eyes and intoxicating laughter. Her vitality and charisma drew people in, cultivating lifelong acts of service that included being president of the PTA, an Eucharistic Minister and a member of the prayer shawl ministry for her church and community.
There was nothing that Maryanne would not do for those who needed her, for those seeking her counsel and wisdom. Her devotion to all things sacred and good were manifest in countless deeds of compassion, generosity and guidance, unconditional hugs, and love to all those around her. She was a beacon of core values grounded in a life centered on faith, family and friends.
Maryanne’s embrace of spirit and wonder can be found in words she declared on her visit to the Grand Canyon: “The God that created this created me, too.” Whether looking at the Grand Canyon, roses in bloom, the full moon or expansive ocean, she was moved by all things great and small, and always expressive in her profound appreciation for her part in all of it.
Maryanne is desperately missed by those left behind, as they can no longer receive the gift of her physical presence. Undoubtedly, she is reassuring them as she finds flight to her next journey that she is at peace and that “all be well.”
Her legacy of love continues in the lives she nurtured and touched; her memory, a testament to a life truly well lived.
Those who call her wife, Momma, Mom Mom, and friend will forever be grateful for the love and blessings she bestowed, for her beauty and grace that touched their lives, for the precious time spent with someone so cherished and dear. Her sweet presence lives on, deeply felt in hearts that will love and remember her always.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Glenn Schmidt; two children, Leeanne Staveley (Jim) and Eric Schmidt (Stephanie); three grandchildren, Lola, Chandlar, and Kodi; a brother, John Stagg; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Stagg and Alyse Elsasser; and a brother, Edward Stagg.
A celebration of her life will be held in Medford, New Jersey in the near future. A gathering of her friends will be held in Oak Island at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
