Dr. Anthony Peter “Tony” Simonelli, age 99, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Dr. Simonelli was born June 28, 1924, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, son of the late Nicholas and Lucy Simonelli.
He intended to work as a businessman until he was drafted into the US Army during the Second World War, which changed his life. His service was spent in part in decoding messages from Japanese submarines.
After the war, he entered college on the GI Bill and obtained summa cum laude honors for a BS in Chemistry and a BS in Pharmacy at the University of Connecticut. He earned his PhD in pharmaceutics at the University of Wisconsin, and went on to work at the Medical College of Virginia (today’s Virginia Commonwealth University), the University of Michigan, the University of Connecticut and Long Island University.
Among his major research accomplishments was to use the skin as a permeable membrane to introduce drugs into the bloodstream, a system used for any number of medicinal patches today. He worked with hundreds of graduate students over five decades who have gone on to work in the pharmaceutical industry and academia all over the world. Meanwhile, he loved golf, bowling, UConn men’s and women’s basketball, and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Simonelli; three children, David Simonelli, Prui Simonelli, and Arnold Seaver; a granddaughter, Sylvia Simonelli; and a brother, Carlo Simonelli.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Simonelli.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport on Thursday, July 20. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.