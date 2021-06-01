Annis Caroline Viola, 85, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on May 30, 2021.
Mrs. Viola was born March 4, 1936 in Southport, daughter of the late Marshall Cooker and Ruth Varnam Watts.
She was a caring daughter, mother, sister and wife who cared for her mother, sister, great aunt and husband when their health failed. She proudly became a certified nurses assistant at J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, where she worked with her mother. Later she worked at Sea Captain Motor Lodge for many years. She always found work to be done with her art when she was not working for someone else.
She was a member of First Apostolic Church of Southport until joining Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in 1992. She is a true daughter of the sea.
Survivors include her three children, Sandy Chandler and husband Steve, William Viola and wife Connie, and Carolyn Deason and husband Jerry; six grandchildren, Ashley Viola, Amanda Watson, Tabitha Viola, Stephannie Barnes, Chris Deason, and Micheal Deason; seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey Arnold, Jeremiah Watson, Israel Watson, Lydia Watson, Hali Deason, Aiden Deason and Bailey Deason; and a brother, Steve Cooker.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Cape Fear Memorial Park. The family requests that no pictures be taken during the service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church Food Bank.
