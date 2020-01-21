Thomas J. Ryan, 70, of Southport died Friday, January 17, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Tom was born in New York City on January 29, 1949, first child of Thomas J. Ryan and Alice Mahoney Ryan.
He served as a Captain in the US Army Reserve.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brother, Dan Ryan and spouse Michael; sister, Anne Maloney and husband John; sister, Jane Ryan and husband Jim; stepdaughters, Carol Theurer and Cindy Steckler; granddaughters, Dr. Leah Steckler and husband Ben and Kate Theurer Dahl and husband Steve; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport. A service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.
