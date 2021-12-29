William Sraver, Jr., of Boiling Spring Lakes (Southport), North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the age of 96.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to William Sraver, Sr. and Ida Hoffmeister Sraver and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Maureen Sraver, and seven brothers and sisters.
William joined the United States Navy Seabees in WWII and served in the Pacific Theater in 1944-1945.
After he retired from the State of Maryland, Department of General Services, William and Maureen moved to Brunswick County.
William served as the Commander of the North Carolina State Seabee Veterans of America and in 2011 he founded the Seabee Veterans of America, Island X5 Cape Fear, North Carolina Chapter and served as its Commander until recently.
He was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church and a very active participant in the BSL community.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda K. Sandgren and husband Eric of Baltimore, Maryland; three grandchildren, Rick Gordon and wife Jenny of Royal Oak, Michigan, Brian Sandgren and wife Italy of Baltimore, Maryland, and Cheryl Spiller and husband Rod of Norcross, Georgia; and two great-grandchildren, William Gordon and Arcadia Gordon.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 1, at two o’clock in the afternoon at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road SE, Southport, NC 28462.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial may be sent to Island X-5, Seabee Veterans of America 1399 South Shore Drive, Southport, NC 28461.
