Evelyn Carolyn Wells, age 88, of Southport-Oak Island passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020.
Carol “Noots” was born on December 4, 1932, in Wilkes County, to the late Jude and Hazel Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Wells; her brother, Ike Johnson; and her sister, Shirley Johnson.
She is survived by her sister, Loretta Osborne; her two brothers, Archie Glenn Johnson and Hayden Johnson; her children, Michael Patrick McCabe, Lorie McCabe Busick, Karen Watson, Dan McCabe, Patty McCabe Hayes and Shanna Roberson; her grandchildren, Becky Anderson, Kathleen Giannatasio, Christina McCabe Sprinkle, Branko Busick, Summer Phillips, Gavin Milligan, Reid Milligan, Sunnie Roberson and Amber McCabe; and her great-grandchildren, Auston Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Riley Anderson, Ellie Busick, Willow Busick and Naveyah Johnson.
Carol was a business-savvy, self reliant person who never met a stranger and never hesitated to give you her opinion. Carol enjoyed the art of making a deal, was a risk-taking entrepreneur with a tireless work ethic and a talent for seeing the potential in an unwanted property or restaurant and envisioning what it could be.
She lived with intention, embracing the gift of each new day with her spirited personality and sense of adventure. She always welcomed friends and loved ones into her home and was immensely proud of her family, always cherishing the time spent with them.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Services will be held to honor Carol’s life at 11 a.m. on January 30 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
