Louie Al Lewis, age 87, of Bolivia, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Louie was born September 15, 1935 in Brunswick County, son of the late Roland Fisher Lewis and Lydia Pearl Arnold Lewis.
He began his career farming with his father before moving to Richmond, Virginia and had a successful career as a drywall hanger.
In 1964 he returned to Brunswick County and started Lewis Auto Sales which he worked at until the present time. He had many occupations throughout his lifetime which involved buying and selling cars, equipment, real estate, and livestock. Louie loved working his land and operating equipment.
Above all things, he loved the Lord and wanted to spread the gospel to anyone who would listen. He never met a stranger, loved people, and was always eager to help anyone in need.
In his early years, he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon at Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was most recently a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He was very instrumental in the construction of SECU Hospice House of Bolivia by donating the land on which the facility was built.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Dale “JD” Lewis; an infant son; granddaughter, Kattie Clemmons Hammond; stepdaughter, Linda Purcell; and stepson, Jeffrey James.
Survivors include his children, Louie Lewis, Jr. and wife Angie, Sonja Todd and husband Lester, Toney Lewis and wife Stephanie, Tina Culbreth and husband Shep, and Chris Lewis; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lester Lewis and wife Mary Alice, and Dennis Lee Lewis and wife Patsy; sister, Judy Galloway and husband Gary; and a special family friend, Regina Webb.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 4, from four o’clock until six o’clock in the evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 5, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Willetts Cemetery located beside Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Jacob Hammond, Colton Hammond, Landen Lewis, and Justin Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zendal Whaley, Randy Parker, Jeff Clemmons, Ricky Clemmons, Dale Clemmons, Frank Morrison, and Frank Lear.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SECU Hospice of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, North Carolina 28422.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shallottefunerals.com for the Lewis family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.
