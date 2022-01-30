Roy Vance Joyner, Sr., 78, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born October 2, 1943 to the late Clyde E. Joyner, Sr. and Lena Foy Joyner.
He is survived by his wife Donna Todd Joyner; daughter, Michelle Joyner Khalil (Mohammed); son, Vance Joyner, son-in-law, Larry Lewis, Amy Broome (Greg); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings; mother of his children, Doris Knight; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Roy Vance Joyner Jr.; daughter, Tina Joyner Lewis; grandson, Anthony Joyner; sister, Francis Joyner Ellington; brother, Clyde E. Joyner Jr.; and sister-in-law, Doraleen Joyner.
In lieu of flowers, donate to First Baptist Church of Oak Island, Forestbrook Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, your local church or SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oak Island with the funeral at 3 p.m. Burial will be Monday, January 31, at noon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.