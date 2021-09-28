March 7, 1921- September 18, 2021
Hazel Stevens Hood, age “100 ½” (as she would have said), peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2021.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lavarah Stevens; her brothers, Ralph Stevens and Bill Stevens; a sister, Grace Stevens Outland; and her beloved son, George Howard Burns.
She is survived by her grandsons, Michael Burns of Wilson, NC) and Christopher Burns of Savannah, Georgia; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Perkins of Rincon, Georgia; a great-great granddaughter, Kennedy Perkins of Rincon, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and cherished friends.
Hazel was a faithful Christian and member of Mill Creek Baptist Church in Southport, North Carolina. She was known for her kind, loving spirit and gentle nature, and was famous far and wide for her delicious blueberry pound cake, pumpkin bread and baked goods.
To know ‘Grandma Hazel’ was to love her, and she will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 1099 George II Hwy SE in Winnabow, North Carolina. Following the memorial, she will be laid to rest in Morehead City, North Carolina, in a private graveside ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to Mill Creek Baptist Church in her honor.