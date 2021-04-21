Jeffrey “JD” Duane Ellis, age 65, of Southport passed away on April 19, 2021.
Mr. Ellis was born February 7, 1956 in McAllen, Texas to the late Jean von Dohrmann and Harry Ellis.
He moved to Portland, Oregon in 1988 and attended Portland Community College where he studied to be a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager for Sulzer Inc.
After 30 years Jeff retired from Sulzer and relocated to Southport, North Carolina where he opened LaPolena Bed & Breakfast in 2018. Jeff was also the Shipping & Receiving Supervisor at Bald Head Island Ltd. LLC for the Warehouse and Barge operations.
He met the love of his life, Suzanne Foster, in 2010. The two created a union in 2012 and combined their families.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughter, Kara Makris of Pensacola, Florida; son, Jack Ellis of Portland, Oregon, a stepson, PO2 Madison Huss of Whidbey Island, Washington, a stepdaughter, Myzanne Huss of Arcata, California; and two grandchildren, Braden and Kaela Makris. Jeff is also survived by a brother, Bradley Ellis of Cross Plains, Texas; a sister, Susan (Paul) Skvorc of Wasilla, Arkansas; and two stepsisters, Becky (Barry) Darden of Spring Hill, Florida, and Vicki (Jim) Mains of Houston, Texas.
Jeff served his country and was a proud Navy veteran. He also loved adventure and living life to the fullest! He was an avid boater who was happiest piloting for Nautical Hosting, LLC along the Cape Fear River and Intracoastal Waterway. Jeff was also an active member of America’s Boating Club. In Portland, he had two boats and displayed his Bayliner along the waterways in the Christmas Ship Parade. In Southport, he displayed his Carver for the 2020 Flotilla.
Jeff’s volunteer work included being a First Responder. He once selflessly rushed to help a baby in an overturned car and had his legs ran over by another vehicle. The baby was pulled from the SUV and Jeff handed him to his mother with a smile and hugged them both. Adopt-A -Highway was anotherof his passions. In Portland he led the group for Sulzer and after moving to Southport, he adopted a section of Hwy 133 in the name of LaPolena B&B.
Jeff had recently pursued flying and was in the process of getting his pilots license when he became ill.
Above all, Jeff was a biker. He proudly rode all 125,000 miles on this Harley soft tail and also had a Road Glide named “Geezer.”
When he and Suzanne moved to Southport, they enjoyed six weeks on the road riding their Harleys to the tune of 8,000 miles.
Jeff’s sobriety was an active part of his life. Celebrating his sobriety birthday was more important than his “belly button birthday.” Jeff celebrated 34 sober birthdays, and he continued to attend meetings weekly saying, “if us old-timers don’t go, how will the newly sober know the program works?”
A Celebration of Life will be held in Southport at LaPolena B&B on Saturday, June 12, at 4:30 p.m. All veterans are encouraged to wear their service covers. All bikers are welcome to park in front of the Inn.
A Memorial Ride will take place on Sunday, June 13, beginning at LaPolena B&B. Kickstands up at 9 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Lake Oswego, Oregon at Foothills Park at the Pavilion on Friday, July 16. at 1 p.m. All veterans are encouraged to wear their service covers. All bikers are encouraged to ride in.
A Memorial Ride will be on Saturday, July 17, beginning from Paradise Harley in Beaverton, with kickstands up at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made in Jeff’s honor to Camel 24 Club, P.O. Box 235, Oak Island, NC 28465.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.