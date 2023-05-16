Lindsey Gail Hedrick, age 81, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Born August 15, 1941, to Howard and Mary Jane Neff Smith and reared in Apollo, Pennsylvania, Lindsey was the oldest of three sisters.
Her marriage to Donald Hedrick ended in divorce, but produced two sons, Dougie and “Buddy.” Their travels with the Navy took them to Greenland and to Brunswick, Georgia.
After the Navy, they settled in Northern Virginia, and Lindsey briefly worked for the government before being hired by Fairfax County Public Schools. She began as a secretary at Mark Twain Intermediate School and, after several years, became an administrative assistant in adult education then moved on to administrative assistant to several assistant superintendents, including Financial Services and Personnel.
In 1997, she and Jim Sherfey moved to Caswell Beach where she enjoyed many happy years of retirement, playing bridge, making new friends, volunteering for the Board of Elections and the Town of Caswell Beach, running a card store on Oak Island, and working in a law office.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sons.
Lindsey was an avid reader, loved cats, Little Bit’s hamburgers, chocolate, breakfast out, NASCAR, the Redskins, worshiping at Ocean View United Methodist Church and, most of all, she loved her God.
Special thanks to the caregivers who took excellent care of her during her illness, especially Wendy Morris.
Lindsey leaves behind many friends from Pennsylvania to Virginia to Florida to South Carolina and all over the state of North Carolina. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island with Rev. Edie Gleaves and Rev. Michael McDonald officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOAR (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461.