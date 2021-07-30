Connie Simon of Southport, North Carolina passed at the age of 94 on July 22, 2021.
Connie was born April 7, 1927 in Manhasset, Long Island, New York to the late John and Josephine Idol. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Great Neck High School.
She was a long time resident of Glen Cove, New York and retired from the North Shores School District where she worked at Sea Cliff Elementary School. A true Islander, she grew up with a love of boats and the beach.
Connie was a single mother in a time when it was rare. She raised two rambunctious boys and never missed a home football or lacrosse game. Connie was also a lifelong Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed solving The New York Times crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Timothy Patrick Simon; and sister, Helen Idol Simon.
She is survived by her son, Jim Simon and his wife Gail Tingley Simon of Southport, North Carolina; granddaughters, Erin Simon and her husband Jeremy Pippenger of Brooklyn, New York and Colleen Shelley and her husband Ryan of Raleigh, North Carolina; and one great-grandson, River Shelley.
A special thanks to all staff members of Southport Health and Rehab Center. This is a group of real heroes in this time of Covid-19 , who provided love and care for Connie in her later years.
Services will be private and internment will be at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, New York close to her son, parents, and many relatives.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.