Ann Kimball died on Monday, November 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and daughter.
Ann was born August 7, 1948 in Hanover, New Hampshire. Ann graduated from Sacred Heart School, Class of 1962, and Lebanon High School, Class of 1966.
After high school she went to cosmetology school in Burlington, Vermont and after earning her degree, she managed a beauty salon in Enfield, New Hampshire that she ran for 12 years.
In 1980 she started working at Sacred Heart Church where she worked for 30 years before retiring in 2010.
Ann married Francis Kimball on October 7, 2006. They loved to be at their camper on Mascoma Lake where Ann would read, eat chocolate, or refine her palate searching for the best shrimp. Ann enjoyed collecting sea shells and lighthouses. One accomplishment she was very proud of was a book she wrote entitled, “Happiness is… Watching Chipmunks Play.”
Her true passion was her daughter, Melinda (Roland) Hillmann, Frank’s daughters, Melissa Lique and Tara Kimball, and her three grandchildren, Christopher Daniels, and Jake and Ella Lique, and the time she spent with them.
Ann also enjoyed going to prayer meetings with a group she met with from 1983 to 2015, which started after she made a Cursillo. She was so blessed to have these six women to pray, play and give her support. The other goup she was involved with was the LaSalette Prayer Group in Enfield, New Hampshire.
Ann and Frank moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2015 (NO SNOW), close to the ocean, where she found much joy with her husband even though she had to leave many friends. In Southport, she attended Sacred Heart Church and met new people by joining a craft group which she had wanted to do in her retirement.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Pauline La Bombard, and brother, Anthony (Tony) La Bombard.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Melinda Lapan-Hillmann and her husband Roland; stepdaughters, Melissa Lique and her husband, Todd, Tara Kimball, and Karyn Kalafut-Nelson and her husband, Doug; and stepson, Jason Kalafut. Ann also leaves behind a niece, Adrienne (Adi) La Bombard-Macintosh, three grandchildren, and many cousins.
“And so the voyage is over and the harbor is in view. It has been a glorious journey with such good companions along the way.” — Norman Vincent Peale.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire. A graveside service will follow at Valley Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Valley Senior Center, 10 Campbell Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.