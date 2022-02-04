Jane Ellen (Philbrick) Goldsworth died early on the morning of February 3, 2022.
Jane was born to Mary (Callan) Philbrick and Robert D. Philbrick in Bath, Maine.
She grew up in Gorham, Maine, and earned a BS in Nursing Degree from Marquette University and a MS in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania.
Jane worked in nursing for 41 years, 35 of those in emergency nursing. She was very active in the Emergency Nurses Association.
With her husband, John, she moved to St. James Plantation in Southport, North Carolina in 1999. Before and during her retirement in 2014 she actively volunteered at Lower Cape Fear Life Care and at New Hope Clinic, where she served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
Jane enjoyed golfing, swimming, her book club, being captain of her boat, The Jane Ellen, and traveling.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert D. Philbrick.
She is survived by her mother Mary (Callan) Philbrick; sisters and brothers, Cathy (Steve), Jim Robert (Diana), David (Kelly), Carol (Paul), Cindy (Richard), Nancy, and John (Morgan); brother-in -law, Neal (Gail); 16 nieces and nephews; and 11 great- nieces and nephews.
On Thursday, February 10, there will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held in Maine at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The New Hope Clinic, 201 West Boiling Spring Road, Southport, NC 28461.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Goldsworth family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
