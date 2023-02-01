Arlene Helen LeFante Feb 1, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arlene Helen LeFante, 76, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023.Arlene was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 11, 1946.Arlene enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with family and friends, especially during the holidays.She was full of life, love, laughter and amazing strength. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; sons, Michael and Scott; daughters-in-law, Renee and Joyce; and four grandchildren, Julia, Jason, Kyle and Emily.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Coastal Cremations Carolina Shores, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Arlene LeFante as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Letters to the Editor Watt a savings Out of curiosity Treading water Featured Businesses Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Group seeks to recall four Oak Island council members Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport Oak Island: Missing woman's body discovered Oak Island upgrades parking Four Oak Island council members targeted for recall