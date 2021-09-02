William David Pergerson

David Pergerson, age 40, passed away in the early hours of August 26, 2021, in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.
David was born November 9, 1980, and grew up in Southport, North Carolina.
He attended South Brunswick High School, where he was captain of his soccer team and an Eagle Scout. From there, he went on to NC State University.
He worked for Carolina Designs Realty and was serving as the 2021 Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® President at the time of his death. David served for two years on the Dare County Tourism Board. He was recognized as Outer Banks Association of Realtors, Realtor of the Year in 2017. He was also awarded the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award for the impact he made on his community through his volunteer work as a Boy Scout Leader, youth sports coach.
David is survived by his wife, Christina Pergerson, as well as his two young sons, William David and Jackson Alexander, to whom he was devoted. David is further survived by his father, Bryant Pergerson; his mother, Paula Hardee Pergerson; his brother, Marshall (Abby) Pergerson, and their son, Daniel; his sister, Catherine Pergerson Currin (Cody); his sister, Alexandra Pergerson; his two grandmothers, Connie Hardee and Marilyn Pergerson (Wes Patterson); as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.
David was a dedicated father and family man. He enjoyed participating in his boys’ interests, playing games with his extended family, and looked forward to a long and wonderful marriage with his wife. He also enjoyed morning walks at sunrise while greeting the neighborhood dogs. He shared his pictures of the morning with loved ones daily, #amwalk. David enjoyed driving his beloved Ford Ranger on the beach. He loved grilling out, gaming, and sitting on his porch talking to all his friends and neighbors. He had many friends and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life was held Tuesday, August 31, at The Watersedge Community Marina with Pastor Ramon Sanchez officiating. Face masks were requested. The service was live streamed. The family encouraged everyone attending the service to please feel free to dress comfortably as very warm weather is anticipated.
David was a compassionate animal lover throughout his life, and in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Outer Banks SPCA Dare County Animal Shelter, https://www.obxspca.org/, or Feline Hope, https://felinehope.org/ noting David Pergerson’s name in the memo line.
Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc., was entrusted with arrangements.