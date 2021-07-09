David Wayne Sellers, 72, of Sanford, North Carolina, and formerly of Bolivia, North Carolina, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Sellers, also known as “Winky,” and “Old Salt,” was born in Brunswick County on December 9, 1948, son of the late David O. Sellers and Hazel Hewett Sellers.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam.
While living in Brunswick County he was a distributor for Frito-Lay for many years. After moving to Sanford, he owned and operated Old Salt Seafood.
He loved to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending mornings at Lemon Springs Grill with all of his friends.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Jerry Dale Sellers, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife Debbie Weeks Sellers of the home; four children, Tasha Helms and husband Jerry of Caswell Beach, Michelle Moore and husband Robby of Reidsville, Melissa Hazen and husband Randy of Spring Lake, and Joshua Sellers and wife Felicia of Winnabow; five grandchildren, Tamson Moore, Katy Fulcher, Ben French, Haliegh Sellers, and Callie French; a sister, Kathy Bunn and husband Steve of Elizabethtown; and his canine companion, Sassy.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m., at the Galloway Cemetery West in Supply with Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating.
A memorial service will be Sunday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at Hunt Springs Baptist Church, 1557 St. Andrews Church Rd., Sanford, NC 27332.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Liberty Hospice of Sanford, 1005 Carthage Street, Sanford, NC 27330 and/or Lemon Springs Fire Department, PO Box 15, Lemons Springs, NC 28335.
Online condolences may be made at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel.