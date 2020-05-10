Patrick F. Messier, 73, of Oak Island and formerly of Naples, Florida and New Iberia, Louisiana, passed away on April 28, 2020.
Mr. Messier was born December 11, 1946 in Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York to the late Francis and Cecile Messier.
He grew up in Port Jefferson, and following high school he entered the US Air Force. Patrick spent 23 years on active duty in the Air Force and retired in 1987.
Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Messier.
Survivors include his two sons, Justin Messier and wife Kristy and Patrick Messier, Jr.; a grandson, Sean Patrick Messier; a step-grandson, Oen; three brothers, Claude Messier, Bernard Messier, and Jean Pierre Messier; and two nieces, Kayla and Krista.
At Mr. Messier’s request, no services will be held.
