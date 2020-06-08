On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Reba Jeannette Deale passed away at the age of 77.
Jeannette was born March 8, 1943, the only child of Reba and Walter F. Batten of Babylon, New York.
She graduated with a degree in Art from Beaver College in Pennsylvania, and married William H. Deale. The couple settled in their hometown of Babylon, New York, where they were active in the Babylon Yacht Club. After several years, and the birth of two sons, they moved from the city to rural Vermont, settling in Monkton, where Jeannette became active volunteering for the local hospital while running a real estate company. After many years sailing and boating around Long Island and Lake Champlain, she with her husband moved south to boat year-round, landing eventually in Southport.
Jeannette’s interest in contributing to the community continued in Southport where she became a volunteer at the local hospital as well as within the boating community. Retirement offered Jeannette and her husband the opportunity to cast off on their sailboat cruising the east coast and throughout the Caribbean, and spend a number of years living aboard in the Dominican Republic. Following her husband’s death and a decade living aboard, Jeannette settled in the Greenville, South Carolina area where she maintained close contact with her many friends around the world and frequently visited with them in her travel adventures.
Throughout her life, Jeannette was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization for the advancement of women: she was an active member of each chapter wherever she lived. Most recently she was a member of Chapter H of Greenville, where she met many like her and stayed busy hiking, traveling and volunteering with the chapter.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Reba Udall and Walter F. Batten; and her husband of 48 years, William H. Deale.
She is survived by her son, William James Deale and spouse Gwen Tanner of Southport; Walter Blair Deale and spouse Deborah Deale of Charlotte, Vermont; and grandson, Owen Deale, also of Charlotte, Vermont.
A family memorial gathering will be held in Southport where Jeannette will be united with her husband as they resume their final ocean voyage together.
In gratitude for the community P.E.O provided Jeannette her whole life, donations in her honor can be made to the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship or Program for Continuing Education by visiting “Contributions to the P.E.O. Foundation | P.E.O. International.”