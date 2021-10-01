James A. Rankin (Jim), age 90, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness. His wife Carol and daughter Susan Rankin were by his side.
Jim was born and grew up in Westernport, Maryland, the son of Adrian Simpson Rankin and Annie May Cropp Rankin.
He graduated from Bruce High School in Westernport, and served in the US Navy as an Electrical Technician on board the USS Midway, later graduating from Frostburg State Teachers College.
His career spanned many years at several companies, including IBM, Westvaco Corporation, and its successors.
Jim was a member of the Rawlings Lions Club and LaVale United Methodist Church while living in Maryland and, while in Southport, he developed his talents for drawing and painting with much of his work hung in local galleries. He was skilled in carpentry and woodworking, and also completed an unpublished novel.
Jim was a great friend and neighbor to many in his community. He was very caring and always willing to help others.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and his sisters Betty Jean Clark and Margaret Ann Rankin.
He is survived by Carol, his wife of 63 years; his son, David Rankin and wife Tamela of Keyser, West Virginia; his daughter, Susan Rankin of Durham, North Carolina; grandchildren, Andrew Rankin and Katheryn Rankin of Keyser, and Ian and wife Amy Rankin of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and by a loyal, loved and cherished friend, Charlie Hess.
At this time, no memorial service is planned. His cremains will be buried in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in LaVale, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels of Brunswick County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences for the Rankin family may be shared online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.