John Nowell, 79, of Southport passed away on December 8, 2020.
Mr. Nowell was born June 23, 1941 in Hagerstown, Maryland, son of the late George and Rosalie Nowell.
John was an Eagle Scout and served in the US Army Reserves for 28 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
John worked for Sun Oil Company for 34 years, retiring in 1997.
Upon his retirement, he and his wife Barbara moved to Southport. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and enjoyed golfing and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Nowell; two sons, Dan Nowell and wife Erin and Jason Nowell and wife Vicki; four grandchildren, Danielle, Jonathan, Payton, and Riley; a sister, Marjorie Decker and husband Fred; and a sister-in-law, Dawn Wilson.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Southport-Oak Island Food Pantry, (SOIICF Food Pantry) 249 West Boiling Spring Road, Southport, NC 28461.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.