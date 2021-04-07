Joseph Brandon Gore, 30, of Shallotte died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Brandon was born in Brunswick County on September 9, 1990, son of Joseph Edward Gore and Tammy Smith Tetreault. His career began as an officer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, and he was most recently serving with the Animal Protective Services Division. Survivors include his parents, Joseph Gore of Shallotte and Tammy Smith Tetreault of Shallotte; two sisters, Carrie Tetreault of Greensboro and Jaime Biddington of Greensboro; special friends, David and Brandi Frye of Supply; and his extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at eleven o’clock in the morning on Thursday, April 8, at Highest Praise Worship Center in Shallotte with Chaplain Monte Bartlett officiating. Honors will be accorded by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery in Ash. The family will receive friends from six o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening on Wednesday, April 7, at Highest Praise Worship Center. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.