Larry Richard Ratliffe, 81, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Larry was born February 2, 1940 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was also an avid outdoorsman and model train enthusiast.
Larry was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport.
Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Wanda Slatton Ratliffe; his parents, Raymond James and Olean York Ratliffe; and his son-in-law, Michael Mulligan.
He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Ratliffe (James Burney, Jr.) and Kristen Mulligan; his son, Richard Ratliffe (Cara); a brother, Jim Ratliffe (Alice); his sisters-in-law, Wanda Kohlman (Tim) and Judith Marler (Edwin); his grandchildren, Kyle Mulligan (Liz), Bradley Mulligan, Mary Ratliffe, Matthew Mulligan, Sophia Ratliffe, Christopher Mulligan, and James “Tripp” Burney III; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or your local public library.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Ratliffe family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
