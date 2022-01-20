Larry Richard Ratliffe

Larry Richard Ratliffe, 81, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Larry was born February 2, 1940 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was also an avid outdoorsman and model train enthusiast.

Larry was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport.

Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Wanda Slatton Ratliffe; his parents, Raymond James and Olean York Ratliffe; and his son-in-law, Michael Mulligan.

He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Ratliffe (James Burney, Jr.) and Kristen Mulligan; his son, Richard Ratliffe (Cara); a brother, Jim Ratliffe (Alice); his sisters-in-law, Wanda Kohlman (Tim) and Judith Marler (Edwin); his grandchildren, Kyle Mulligan (Liz), Bradley Mulligan, Mary Ratliffe, Matthew Mulligan, Sophia Ratliffe, Christopher Mulligan, and James “Tripp” Burney III; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or your local public library.

