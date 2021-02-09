Charles Vincent “Charlie” Gormley, 65, of Southport, North Carolina and formerly of Wharton, New Jersey, passed away on February 8, 2021.
Charlie was born June 18, 1955 in Manhattan, New York, son of the late Charles and Catherine “Kay” Gormley.
He grew up in Pearl River, New York and later moved to Wharton, New Jersey. Charlie worked as a police officer for the Englewood Police Department and later as a Lieutenant in the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Charlie and his wife, Phyllis, retired to North Carolina in 2016, where he enjoyed playing golf, visiting Civil War sites, reading all books related to the Civil War and participating in the Brunswick County Civil War Round Table. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and New York Jets fan. He enjoyed fly fishing while living in New Jersey. Charlie also loved a good cigar and a beer.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Gormley; three children, Colleen Bogert and husband Brad, Devin Gormley and fiancé Victoria Marini, and Taryn Gormley; a grandson, Brent Charles Bogert; a brother, John Gormley and wife Liz; and three sisters, Trish Glum, Catherine Giuliano and husband Joe, and Cecelia Walsh and husband Rich.
Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Gormley.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.