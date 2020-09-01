Rev. Larry “Ron” Ronald Capps Sr., 78, of Winnabow went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26, 2020.
Rev. Capps was raised in Wilmington and was a veteran of the US Air Force.
He was a pastor for over 50 years. Rev. Capps planted three churches during his ministry.
He and his wife Becky were foster parents to over 800 children, ultimately adopting three.
He was an avid hunter and commercial fisherman and was known by everyone as “Preacher Man.”
Survivors include his wife Debra Capps; three sons, Ronny Capps, Michael Capps, and Shawn Capps; two daughters, LaWanda Capps and Brittany Osgood; two stepsons, Travis Davis and Trevor Davis; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Celeste McWaters.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Barnes Capps; and three sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 31, at Living Word Full Gospel Fellowship (formerly Trinity Tabernacle) in Winnabow with Rev. David Mammay officiating.
The family will have visitation at the church prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington following the service.
