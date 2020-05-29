John “Jack” Marshall Waite, age 91 of Lincolnton, formerly of Oak Island, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born May 17, 1929 in Page County, Iowa, he was the son of the late John and Lillian Marshall Waite.
John was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Lincolnton. He was a longtime member and past president of the Southport Lions Club and volunteered for Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Food Pantry for many years. He was very proud of his volunteer efforts being the top salesman for the raffle tickets in the Lions boat giveaway.
Jack excelled in every business venture as a salesperson and consultant for over five decades.
In addition to his parents, his loving wife of 68 years, Etta June Supler Waite who passed away November 21, 2019, preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his brother, Tom Waite, and two sisters, Florence Patton and JoAnne Munguia.
Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Beth Degrassi and husband, Dan of Oak Island; Lisa McGhee and David Hudson of Lincolnton; and Patty Griffith and husband, Gerald of Harrisburg; son, John Waite, Jr. and wife, Donna of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at St. Lukes Episcopal Church Cemetery, Lincolnton, with Rev. Steve Hines officiating.
Memorials may be made to: St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 315 North Cedar Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Waite Family.