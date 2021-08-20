William R. “Bill” Calloway died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the age of 87.
Bill was born in Mount Airy, North Carolina on December 3, 1933, to Maynard and Leona Calloway.
After high school he moved to Washington, D.C. to work at the Pentagon. He was then drafted into the Air Force where he was assigned code-breaking duties.
In 1957, he was a freshman at the University of North Carolina, and he received his BA in 1960. While in college Bill married his hometown sweetheart, Betty Hiatt. They had one son in 1961. He continued his education at North Carolina State University where he earned his MBA. Bill was the Personnel Director at NCSU for most of his career before becoming the Director for Human Resources at UNC Wilmington.
After Betty’s death, Bill found love again when he met and married Judith Wright. They were inseparable for the remainder of his life.
“Pops,” as he was known to family, had many interests and hobbies including piano, drawing, woodcarving, aviation, vintage cars, kayaking, gardening, sports and entertaining.
He was a sensitive, kind, and compassionate gentleman with a sense of humor who enjoyed spending time with family. While growing up in “Mayberry,” he was neighbors with the actor Andy Griffith who taught him how to build model airplanes. On trips back to Mount Airy, Pops sometimes took his family to Pilot Mountain when the rickety stairs on the distinctive rock on top were still open for climbing.
He was a lifelong Tarheel fan who often shared his memories of their basketball National Championship during his freshman year.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his sister, Rachel (Brintle); and brothers-in-law, Bill Hiatt, Kenneth Davis, and Reid Martin.
He is survived by his wife Judy; his son, Scott, his wife, Dianne, and grandchildren, Will, Matt and Mike; his son-in-law, Theodore F. Wright and his wife, Denise, and grandchildren, Caitlin (Veale) and Hannah; and great-grandchildren, James Jr. and Theodore III. Also surviving are his brother, Wade; his sisters, Martha (Davis) and Mary-Louise (Martin); brother-in-law Gary Hiatt and his wife, Dianne; niece, Laura; brother-in-law, Sam Brintle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Elmcroft Assisted Living in Southport for their compassion and care.
Bill’s ashes will be interred at Oakdale Cemetery in Mount Airy at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Calloway family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
