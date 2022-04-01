Stephen DeFlavio, 65, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina, passed away on March 29, 2022 in Bolivia, North Carolina. He was surrounded by his family and went peacefully after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Stephen was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to James and Grace DeFlavio on February 22, 1957.
He attended Babson College before meeting his wife, Mary Cundall. Stephen married Mary on September 25, 1988 in Auburn, Massachusetts.
Stephen worked as a Sales Director for Staples for 35 years, and was known to his coworkers for being one of the best businessmen in the field.
He accomplished so much in his life, but Steve was proudest of the life he was able to provide for his two daughters. Steve was big in stature but bigger in heart; we hope you think of him next time you look at the ocean.
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother and father, Grace and James DeFlavio; brother, Michael DeFlavio; and stepfather, Pete Barrett.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary DeFlavio; daughter, Brieana DeFlavio; daughter, Amanda DeFlavio-Jones, and son-in law, Ben Jones. Steve also leaves behind sisters, Diane Maguire, Linda McInerrny, and Joanie DeFlavio; in-laws, Steve and Pam Cundall; Joann and Ed Savage; and Sue and Bill Michaud; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Arboretum Clubhouse in Caswell Beach. In honor of Steve please wear your best flip-flops and that T-shirt that you won’t let your wife throw out!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.