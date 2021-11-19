Stella L. Neuner, 97, died November 7, 2021 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick facility in Bolivia.
She was born in Westminster, Maryland to Harry and Ethel Greenholtz.
She is survived by John and Connie Neuner III and Barbara Payne and Dick Vondran; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com..
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
