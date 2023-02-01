Sally Johnson Banulis of St. James, North Carolina, passed from this life on January 27, 2023.
She was born on November 19, 1940 in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Lena and John Herman Johnson.
Sally Johnson Banulis of St. James, North Carolina, passed from this life on January 27, 2023.
She was born on November 19, 1940 in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Lena and John Herman Johnson.
Sally spent her early years in Wethersfield and Terryville, Connecticut. She graduated from Springfield College in 1962.
She spent a few years as a physical education teacher before working at local nursing homes. This sparked her interest in caring for the elderly. She obtained a Master’s Degree in Gerontology and had a long successful career with HCR Manor Care. She was instrumental in growing the company’s brand, Arden Courts, which built and operated facilities serving those with Alzheimer’s disease.
She and her husband Peter began their married life in Boston, Massachusetts, and job changes led them to homes in northern New Jersey, the Chicago area, and then many years in Haddonfield, New Jersey, near Philadelphia. Sally and Peter split time between Haddonfield and St. James before settling in St. James full time several years ago.
After retiring Sally spent time doing the things she loved most. She was devoted to all six of her grandchildren and visited frequently to babysit and attend all of their important milestones. Fueled by her passion for traveling, she and Peter toured nearly all of our national parks, explored cities and towns all over the world, and took European river cruises with friends. While at home, she loved to work in the garden, spend time with friends and play an occasional 9 holes of golf.
Sally was a truly caring and outgoing person and an eternal optimist. She was often described as the glue that kept everything and everyone together.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Peter; their three daughters, Kimberly of San Antonio, Texas, Amy of Arlington, Virginia, and Betsey of Bangkok, Thailand; and her sister, Betsey, of Malibu, California; as well as six grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Chapel in St. James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Campaign for Tibet at www.savetibet.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Banulis family.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Southport, NC.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.