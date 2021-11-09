George E. Tatum, age 68, of Oak Island, North Carolina set sail into the sun on November 6, 2021.
George was the definition of a public servant, having served his home of Cumberland County for 19 years as Register of Deeds, and other roles serving the state throughout his career.
He was a faithful companion, a guiding light, and a loyal friend. Above all, he treasured his family and friends and was grateful for their love until the very end.
He is survived by his loving wife Cathy; his adoring daughter, Britt and her husband, Jackson; his cherished grandson, George; caring stepdaughter, Summer and husband, Tyler; brother, Rudy and wife, Eleanor; nieces, Meg and husband, Chris, and Beth and husband, Ryan; nephews, Ethan and James; and countless family and friends who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by Britt’s mother, Pam; his father and mother, Rupert and Margaret; his sister, Anna; and other loved ones gone too soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Southport, Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry or Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
“I can see clearly now the rain is gone … it’s gonna be a bright (bright) bright (bright) sunshiny day.” - Jimmy Cliff
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Tatum family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.