Emily Copeland McKeithan departed this world peacefully on the morning of August 11, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. Copeland and Ella Mae Johnson Copeland; and her husband of 60 years, Charles Leon McKeithan (Sweet Pea).
Emily was the oldest of four children, three of which preceded her in death; Sybil Bassinger and Sarah Davis (the Twins), and a special brother E.J. Copeland Jr. (Buddy); and sister, Patricia Culver.
She leaves behind one daughter, Judy Burlingame (Al) and one son, Charles (Son) McKeithan (Rose). She also was “Granny” to four grandchildren, Donald Dixon Jr. (Ellie), Daniel Dixon (Michele), Charlie McKeithan and Becky McKeithan, and three great-grandchildren, Garrett Dixon, Carmen Dixon and Luke Dixon.
Emily worked in various law offices in her beloved hometown of Southport before finishing her career at Brunswick County. She worked in both the Register of Deeds and in County Administration prior to her retirement.
She was a loving, dedicated and giving mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were most precious to her, to include their friends. There are many that knew her as “Granny.”
Her home on West West Street, where she lived for 75 years, was a welcoming and comforting place to many. She treasured and valued her West West Street friends, especially Beverly Oberjohan.
The family would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences, support and friendship over a life well lived for over 97 years.