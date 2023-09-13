William “Bill” Holland Bines IV, age 77, of Southport, passed away on August 29, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
Bill was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey to the late Ava Lorene and William Holland Bines III on January 6, 1946.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Bines; and sister, Cherilynn Bines.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Bines; daughter, Brittany Merolle (husband, Nicolas); son, Scott Sheridan (wife, Robin); and grandchildren, Ryan Sheridan and Kaleigh Sheridan.
Bill married Sandra Sheridan on April 9, 1983, in Dayton, Ohio.
He attended James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, followed by Miami University of Ohio. He had a long and transformative tenure at the Montgomery County Department of Health culminating as County Health Commissioner, as well as designing the master’s program for Public Health at Wright State University School of Medicine.
Upon retiring, he and Sandra moved to Southport to enjoy a life of leisure and golf. He also found his bonus family with Trinity United Methodist Church and became very active in various leadership roles in the church, as well as Emmaus and Kairos.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 23, at 2:30 p.m., with a reception following at the church.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Human Trafficking Ministry.