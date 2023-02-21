Roland Joseph Germain Jr. Feb 21, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roland Joseph Germain Jr., 88, of Southport passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023.He was born June 12, 1934 in Fall River, Massachusetts, son of the late Roland and Mary Jane Germain. He was a veteran of the US Navy.Survivors include sons, David Germain and Wayne Germain (Marjorie) Whitt; grandson, D. H. Germain; and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Germain; and son, William A. Germain. The family will have a visitation Friday, February 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Germain family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Roland Germain, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Astronomy Letters to the Editor Pool together Where do we park? Get the ball rolling Featured Businesses Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Remax Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island group stops recall effort for council members Oak Island: No decision on 106-room hotel plans Planning board member resigns over UDO dispute Holmes family newest recipient for Habitat for Humanity home Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans