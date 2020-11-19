Denise Marie Duncan passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born August 9, 1959.
Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas “Mike” Duncan, and grandchild, Steven Mitchell Davis.
Denise is survived by her daughters, Wendy Duncan Davis and husband Michael of Southport, and Tammy Duncan of Liberty; grandchildren, Chrysta Davis (Jesus Mondragon), Alyssa Davis, Jacob Davis (Lori Liner) Lacie Grant, and Stormy Grant; her brother, David Beyer; and family in Baltimore, Maryland.
A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at Spring Lake Park in Boiling Spring Lakes.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be sent to Wendy Duncan Davis, 1820 E. Navaho Road, Southport, NC 28461.
