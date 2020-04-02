Dorothy J. Terhune (nee Forman), a 27-year resident of Southport, died peacefully at her home Monday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 88.
A native of New York and the daughter of Scottish immigrants, Dorothy and her late husband Charles retired in Southport in 1994. Dorothy supported local organizations such as the Southport Museum and Harper Library, the Sea Notes Choral Society, the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter.
She was very active with family, friends and her beloved senior citizen community until the last few days of her life. Throughout the years she shared many memorable Saturday morning coffees with friends at the “55 and older Clubhouse” and would not miss meeting them for exercise, crafts and meals at The Brunswick Center at Southport.
One of Dorothy’s proudest accomplishments was when, as a sophomore at Teddy Roosevelt High School in the Bronx, New York, she was selected to represent all New York City school children by presenting a self-authored welcome address to the United Nations Site Selection Committee on September 14, 1946. In part, her efforts secured the location of the United Nations in New York City.
Terhune is survived by her three beloved children, Dorothy “Dee” Terhune (Atlanta, Georgia), Karen Lakis and husband Robert (Southport), Charles Terhune and wife Jill (Mahopac, New York); and five grandchildren, Robert Lakis (Perrysburg, Ohio), Daniel Lakis (Los Angeles, California), Dr. Dorothy “Christie” Lakis (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan) Crystal Terhune and Blaid Terhune (Mahopac, New York); her beloved cousin, Kathleen Cumming (Montreal, California); as well as her close circle of friends who have been constant sources of joy and support.
The family requests that those who may be interested in honoring Dorothy’s memory do so by contributing in her name to: The Friends of the NC Maritime Museum, (P.O. Box 10412 204 East Moore Street, Southport 28461 (PayPal at southportfom@gmail.com) or Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, 1638 East Beach Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 (www.seabiscuitwildlifeshelter.org).
