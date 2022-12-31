Mary Frances Stuker, age 81, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Mrs. Stuker was born August 25, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late James and Margaret Walsh.
Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She made this world a better place by always reaching out to others, finding the joy in being kind, doing thoughtful deeds, making others happy, and by giving from the heart. Her generous and loving ways will be greatly missed.
She was raised in Des Plaines, Illinois, and graduated from St. Scholastica High School in the Rogers Park area of Chicago. She then went on to become a Registered Nurse l and worked first at Holy Family Hospital in Des Plaines. From there she went on to St. Mary’s Hospital (largely connected to Mayo Clinic) in Rochester, Minnesota, where she was Assistant Head Nurse of a Post Open Heart Surgery Intensive Care Unit. Then she moved to San Francisco, California and worked at the University of California Medical Center in the cardiovascular unit. After that she worked in varied hospital units in California and in Virginia, including as a head nurse of an orthopedic unit and in emergency rooms at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, California and Fair Oaks Hospital in Northern Virginia. She also was an evening and night head nurse at various hospitals.
For 11 years the family lived in Pleasanton, California, where Mary was active at St. Augustine’s Church and later at Holy Spirit Church in Annandale, Virginia, where they lived nearby for 18 years.
For the past 24 years Mary and her husband Duane have lived in St. James, North Carolina. Mary served for two years as the President of the Sacred Heart Ladies Guild and for a long time was an active member of the St. James Service Club.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Duane Stuker; daughter, Arlene Sullivan and husband Kevin of Laurel, Maryland; daughter, Anne Wright and husband Tyler of Apex, North Carolina; son, Michael Stuker and wife Jen of Rockledge, Florida; nine grandchildren, Mark Sullivan, John Sullivan, Matthew Wright, Danielle Wright, Ryan Wright, Noah Wright, Madison Stuker, Mikey Stuker, and Molly Stuker; a brother, Robert Walsh; two sisters, Jeanne Franz and Peggy Gabala; stepsister, Pat Ragone, and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James Walsh.
A visitation for Mary will be held Tuesday, January 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Southport, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. There will be an Inurnment at the Sacred Heart Columbarium at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James EMS, 3628 St. James Drive SE, Southport, NC 28461, or to Food For The Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Stuker family.
